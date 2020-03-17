Nevada R-5 to provide free meals during school closure

NEVADA, Mo. — Many schools, including the Nevada R-5 School District will be providing free lunches to anyone under the age of 18.

The grab and go meal will be prepared at two locations, Benton Elementary School and Nevada High School, 11 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday.

The program began Tuesday, and according to district officials, will last as long as school is closed.

Nevada Assistant Superintendent Jodie McNeley said Tuesday that the response to the program and willingness to help has been good to see.

“We’ve had people calling, emailing, just asking if they can help in any way when they became aware of this program and said they’d be happy to serve,” McNeley said. “It’s not surprising. I’ve seen it happen throughout the years when we’re in a crisis or in need. People rise up, and we have a very close school community, and I appreciate that so much.”

“My staff is excited about this honestly,” Lea Kay Karleskint, Oppa Food Management Director of Nutrition said. “They think it’s awesome that we’re doing this for the community. I can only have so many staff based on how many meals we’re putting out, and I have people just texting me saying ‘don’t forget me! I want to be part of this.'”

As of Tuesday, Nevada schools are on an extended Spring Break through this Friday. Administrators are expected to meet later this week to discuss further plans.