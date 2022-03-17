NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Police Department is receiving an upgrade by replacing outdated equipment and breathing new life into a program that hasn’t been in service for over 10 years.

“They can actually go in there and have the tools they need and be safe and have the equipment necessary in order to do that,” says CPT. Joshua Westerhold, Nevada Asst. Chief of Police.

The department just got a bit safer thanks to its most recent equipment upgrade.

“We got a handful of our Avon First Responder C50 Masks that we recently purchased through a grant from the department of public safety. // They can put them on in multiple threat scenarios to protect them from different toxins,” says CPT. Westerhold.

This isn’t the only new addition to the team.

Edo, the Belgian Malinois, has become the newest member of the Nevada Police Department.

“This is our second K-9 unit we’ve had. Our first one was in the early 2000’s, we have not had a K-9 unit in well over a decade,” says CPT. Westerhold

Edo was made possible thanks to the combined efforts of the Nevada community, all wanting to lend a helping hand (or paw) to the force.

“We had a ton of positive contacts in people calling us wanting to donate. They donated the total amount needed to purchase the dog. There’s a local fund here that was able to purchase the equipment for the patrol car necessary to equip the K-9 unit as well,” says, CPT. Westerhold.

Edo is now in the care of Sergeant Bradly Keithly and has been patrolling the city for around a month.

“Our community has needed a dog for a long time, it is a huge asset for the police department and I think the community is seeing that already. // Edo is making cases already, we’ve been out of training for a month and we’ve made cases every week,” says SGT. Keithly.