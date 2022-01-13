Nevada business owner pleads guilty to False Tax Return; Failed to report $1.5 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Nevada business owner that failed to pay taxes on nearly $1.5 million of income pleaded guilty in federal court today to filing a false tax return, according to a release.

Kevin R Morrow, 53, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to a federal information that charges him with filing a false tax return.

Through his guilty plea, Morrow admits that he omitted a total of $1,467,326 in income from the federal income tax returns for the years 2014 through 2016. Morrow’s business, Morrow Show Steers, a cattle sale business, did not report any income and therefore did not pay any taxes on this income.

According to today’s plea agreement, Morrow’s false tax returns led to federal tax due and owing in the amount of $92,928. The total tax loss to the Missouri Department of Revenue is $11,910. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Morrow must pay a total of $104,838 in restitution to the federal government and the state of Missouri.

The specific charge was related to a filing of a false tax return on April 15th, 2017 where Morrow claimed he received income of only $13,617 in 2016. This in compared to his additional income of $444,462 from his business.

Morrow faces three years in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey Clark and Shannon Kempf. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Missouri Department of Revenue – Compliance and Investigation Bureau.