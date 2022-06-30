NEVADA, Mo. — A local window and door manufacturing company just announced its expansion.

Peerless Products broke ground in Nevada in 2019 and has employed more than 40 people. Now, the company is investing $3.5 million to increase production capacity and upgrade warehousing and manufacturing spaces.

This investment will also fund new research and development efforts.

The company says this expansion will create 111 new jobs in the area.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house are planned for September.