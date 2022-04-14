NEOSHO, Mo. — The Dogwood self-guided Tour kicks off this week in Neosho.

This year marks the 61st-Annual Dogwood Tour.

The tour of dogwood trees around Neosho starts on Freeman Road, and ends with Jefferson Street.

The tour originated as a fundraiser event in 1961 as a community service project. Ever since, the Dogwood Tour has brought in new tourists from across the Four-States.

“We love bringing people in to see the beautiful things that Neosho has to offer and so, this is just one more tool in our hand-basket to highlight the beauty of Neosho,” said Ashley Siler-Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Operations.

On Saturday the 40th Dogwood Run will kick off and will start and end in Big Spring Park in Neosho.