Neosho YMCA is feeding the community

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Freeman Family YMCA is feeding local families.

Every Wednesday, officials and volunteers stand outside the King Food Saver in Neosho for their weekly Grocery Grab.

Families with children ages two to 18 can get a week’s worth of milk, fruit, vegetables, meals, and snacks per child.

They started this last month after getting a food program waiver due to the pandemic.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s nice to be able to help in a way. One of our main missions is social responsibility and this is how the Y can do that for our communities,” said Missy Christal, CFO Tri-State Family YMCA.

They are offering the free meals every week through June.

To register your family follow this link here.