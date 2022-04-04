NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated Involving the Death of Another after a two vehicle crash in Neosho.

Stormi Judy Dean

Twenty-seven-year-old Stormi Judy Dean, of Neosho, was charged on a one-count complaint and is currently being held on warrant. Dean faces a Class B felony, punishable by five to fifteen years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

It was after 1 AM Saturday morning that Neosho officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Baxter Street, just west of Hickory St. in Neosho.

Arriving officers found that a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the rear of a 2006 Nissan Altima, and a passenger in the Altima had died. During their investigation, officers found indications of impairment on the driver of the Tahoe, Dean, and they are now awaiting her blood tests from the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Lab for confirmation.

The passenger in the Altima that died was 22-year-old, Kearah Lovett, of Neosho. Lovett was in the back-passenger seat during the collision. Her driver and the front-passenger in the Altima both survived with substantial, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Neosho Police release.

Dean was taken into custody from the scene.