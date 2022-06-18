NEOSHO, Mo. — A local VFW is honoring the American flag by properly retiring Old Glory.

This afternoon the VFW Post 4142 in Neosho held a flag retirement ceremony behind its building. Before retiring 350 flags the post commander read the “I Am The Flag” poem, prayed over the flags, then put them in the fire.

“VFW is the Veterans of Foreign Wars. We all served under that flag and it has a special meaning to all of us. Those of us that have served overseas, especially if you’ve ever stood in front of one of your friends and paid your final salute over a flag-draped coffin, that brings a whole different level of meaning to our flag and what it means to us personally,” said Tim Dollins, Post Commander.

Once the flags cool, Dollins will bury the flags behind the VFW.

The Post is collecting faded and tattered flags throughout the year to retire them.