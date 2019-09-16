Neosho students decorate parking spots as a fundraiser for graduating seniors

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School students spent their weekend on campus for a fun event.

On Sunday, the school held their Paint Your Space Day.

For a $30 fee, students can decorate their parking spot at the school with school colors and any approved design.

The money generated from the fundraiser goes to the N-H-S project graduation fund.

It helps pay for graduation events for seniors at the end of the year.

Some say it’s a great way to show your creative side while having school spirit.

Kerrie Bertrand, NHS project graduation, says, “I think it’s great for building comradarie between the students, and they get to come out and have fun and express themselves through their spot.”

Emma Holcomb, senior at Neosho High School, adds, “So, being able to like paint your parking spot every year is a great memory to make with your friends. It’s going to be hard to leave, but it’s been fun the past 4 years.”

Neosho Senior High has let their students decorate their parking spots for the past five years, but this is the first year they have done it for a fundraiser.

More than 150 students made it out to personalize their space.