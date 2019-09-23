Neosho Shriners Smoke on the Creek BBQ Cook-Off

Any money won during the event was donated back to Neosho Shriners who help children's families in medical situations

(TIPTON FORD, Mo.) — Water’s Edge Campground was the backdrop for the Neosho Shrine Club ‘Smoke on the Creek’ BBQ Cook-Off, Saturday, September 21.

Contestants paid an entry fee to cook a half chicken and pulled pork for judges to sample. The monies raised stay here in the area to help children and families to travel to and from hospital and doctor visits.

“The money will stay with the Neosho Shriners for use, as needed, by local families who have children who are burn victims. They also support children with orthopedic problems,” Cheryl Finley, Joplin Globe Food Editor tells Joplin News First.

Judges for the event pictured with Joplin Globe Food Editor Cheryl Finley, L-R, Shannon Becker, Gary Stubblefield, Chris Horine, Chris Evans.

Gary Stubblefield of Keller Williams commented, “Thank you to the Neosho Shriners for putting on such a great event! Judging was difficult, as all of the entries were fantastic! Congratulations to all of the cooks, for their time and talents to raise money for the Shriner’s.”

WINNERS

1st Rudy Mortiz

2nd Jeff Goff

3rd Britt Graber

The spirit of giving was kicked off right at the first of the prize announcements when Greg Rogler won the 50/50 pot and he donated the winning right back to the Shriners. That kept the spirit going the whole event as all cash money won was donated back.