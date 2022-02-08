NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District is now part of a program to help high school students plot their future even before they graduate.

It’s called the “Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative.”

District officials say it’s a win-win. A designated person will help students choose a college, junior college, or trade or technical school. The move will also benefit counselors.

“The advantage for us is that when we have someone that is fully dedicated to just that work, it will actually free up time for other counselors to work with students more in the social-emotional areas, help with mental health issues, and refer them to the social services that they need,” said Michael Evans, Neosho Student Services Director.

The program will be paid for through federal coronavirus funding. The hope is to hire a postsecondary adviser for next school year.