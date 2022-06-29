NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School Board President is taking his job to the next level.

Jonathan Russell has earned triple certification from the Missouri School Boards Association. That means he has 60 hours of training, researched school leadership, and visited school board meetings in other districts.

Russell says he’s been on the board a number of years and felt it was time to widen what he knows about Missouri education.

“How to interact with other school board members as well as just being aware of things that are going on. Some of the training is on legislation that’s coming down the pike and things like that. So, just being aware of maybe what’s going on in public education,” said Russell.

Russell was first elected to the Neosho R-5 School Board ten years ago and was chosen as president last year.