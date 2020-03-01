Neosho residents come together for annual Bluegrass Showcase

NEOSHO, Mo. — Local musicians grab their fiddle and harmonica to perform in Neosho.

The city of Neosho put on the 4th annual Bluegrass Showcase at the Civic Center.

For just six dollars, guests listened to 12 bands that played the entire day.

Admission fees from Saturday’s event goes right back to the city to pay for the Bluegrass Festival this summer, which is free to the public.

Since the showcase’s inception just four years ago, many of the original bands still come back to play and the audience has grown considerably.

Tim Cox, City of Neosho Public Relations and Event Coordinator, says, “The growth is steady in the fact, they’re returning and we’re getting more people that are coming to the event from further away. We’ve got a gentleman at least that I’ve talked to so far, as far away as McAlester, Oklahoma, that has driven in for it.”

The Neosho Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival will be August 1 at Big Springs Park.