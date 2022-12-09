NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church.

Officials say it’s a good idea for a number of reasons, including a way to keep good teachers working in Neosho.

“I think that’s one of the things we saw in our surveys. That having daycare in our district would help retain teachers. So that was one of our goals this year. So we’re excited to come up with an old church that we can renovate and make a good facility for our teachers and our kids,” said Richie Fretwell, Neosho R-V Asst. Supt.

The daycare is just the latest project for the district. Work continues to a new performing arts center at the high school, and ground will soon be broken on a new elementary school.