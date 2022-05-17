NEOSHO, Mo. — It’s a $2.5 million investment for the Neosho School District — raises for district employees. The School Board approved the move Monday night when it gave the green light on next year’s salary schedules. Teachers will see raises between $4,600 and $5,000, depending on their pay scale.

The increase was approved to combat inflation and rising insurance costs.

“First of all, we want to be competitive with area school districts so we can recruit and retain the best talent for our students and community. In the school business, it’s all about investing in people and we have to take care of the people that we have and the future ones we hope to recruit,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho Superintendent.

The raises go into effect for classified staff on July first. Teachers will start seeing theirs in August.