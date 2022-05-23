NEOSHO, Mo. — After weeks of work, the Neosho Municipal Pool, like many others, is set to open this Memorial Day weekend.

The 44-year old facility just got a fresh lining sprayed last month — after dealing with major leaks in previous seasons. It was recently sealed with a rubberized re-bond material to prevent further leakage.

This week, the pool is being prepped and filled.

City officials say they have worked diligently to make sure they didn’t miss out on the season.

“We looked at other options, and all the other options was possibly not having a season, if we would go with building another pool. We do like the location of this pool. It is, you know, kind of right in the middle of town, and you know, a lot of people, it’s right across from the high school so, a lot of people know where the public pool’s at,” said Kenny Balls, Parks Supervisor.

The pool will open on Saturday.