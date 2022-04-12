NEOSHO, Mo. — Work is currently underway on the Neosho Municipal Pool.

Workers are in the process of resurfacing and repainting the nearly 15,000 square-foot pool.

It comes with a pricetag of $169,000 and a 5-year guarantee through the Kansas City-based company that’s doing the work. Last year, leaks cost the city $21,000.

“We looked at it as in the long run we were going to save money by using this type of surface,” said Clint Dalbom-Neosho Parks Director.

“The strength of this product we’ve found in our own way to be uh way stronger than paint, so a pool like this whenever you’re having problems with leaking and stuff or sealing these pools off completely and making them to where they’re able to be usable for the coming years,” said Ryan Jeppesen-Part owner Titan Aquatics.

The work is expected to be ready in time for the pool to open Memorial Day weekend.