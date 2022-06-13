NEOSHO, Mo. — An area pool could soon be back in business again soon.

The Neosho Municipal Pool re-opened for the summer over the Memorial Day weekend. It closed shortly after because chunks of resurfacing material started peeling off the sides, which caused the pool to leak.

A Kansas City-based company had installed a new surface a few weeks before the holiday weekend. That company will do it again at no additional cost to the city.

“The pool will then be treated with the finished product, finished coat on the following day which will be Wednesday, then it has to cure for four days before we can fill it back up and we plan to have the pool back in operation by the end of next week anyway,” said Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director.

Officials say it may be a good idea to call the municipal pool during the middle of next week to make sure they still plan to reopen it on Thursday or Friday.

We’ll keep you updated, as well.