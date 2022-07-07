NEOSHO, Mo. — A water pipe connected to Neosho’s pool broke and crews have been forced to close it for repairs.

According to a Facebook post by the city, a pipe that delivered water to the pool broke which then introduce mud to the swimming hole.

Work crews now have to dig up the pipe in order to repair it as well as drain and clean the pool. This work should take a day or two, the city said.

Last month, chipping in the newly applied resurfacing material forced the pool to close.