NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District is partnering with Freeman Health System on an addition to the high school.

The expansion will now be known as the Freeman Health System Performing Arts Center. Freeman was announced as the sponsor for the project at a press conference this morning.

Staff members are excited about the partnership and the opportunities it will provide especially for the band and choir programs.

“Currently, we don’t really have a space where we can perform together or rehearse together. So, if we choose to do combined pieces with band and choir, or put on bigger musicals, this actually gives us a space where we can do that,” said Melanie Soule, NHS Choir Director.

“It gives them opportunities that they only usually get when they’re competing. I mean, the opportunity to perform on a stage is usually reserved just for when we go to state large group contests. This is an opportunity to do that daily,” said Dan Duffield, NHS Band Director.

“So when Dr. Cummins came to me and talked about the Performing Arts Center, we knew this was a wonderful opportunity to further invest in the community and extend our partnership with the school district. So, we are thrilled and honored to be the sponsor for this project,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health Systems President.

Neosho voters approved the $20 million project in 2020.

Construction is expected to be complete next spring.