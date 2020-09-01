Neosho PD Seeking Help in Missing Persons Case

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department is asking for help in a missing persons case.

Haylie Charon is reported to have climbed out a bedroom window between midnight and 5:00 A.M. around August 30th.

Charon is said to possibly be in the Springfield area but was last seen at her residence in Neosho.

Charon is 15, 5’7″ and 160lbs. She is white with blonde hair, hazel eyes and last seen wearing camo leggings and a sweatshirt.

If you have information on this missing persons case or any other, you can contact the Neosho Police Department at (417)-451-8012.