Neosho PD seeking flag thief

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man that allegedly stole an American flag.

Thursday evening, officers with NPD discovered that the American Flag was missing from the Military Memorial Flag Staff display, northeast of the Highway 60 and Highway 59 intersection.

The suspect appears to be a tall, slender male with several upper body tattoos with wavy, short brown hair and possibly light facial hair. Pictures of him can be found below:







Two other reports were also taken by the department for stolen flags at the VFW Post and Arvest Bank.

If you have information on this individual or these cases, you are urged to contact the NPD office at 417-451-8012.