NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho is offering new incentives in the hopes of attracting more applicants for public safety jobs.

The City Council has agreed to cover the cost of the police academy and pay new recruits while they’re in training. Similar changes are underway for the Neosho Fire Department.

Officials say this gives recruits better options for joining the force — since attending the academy full time takes six months, and virtually eliminates the possibility of working another job.

“It’s incredibly important. We’re all fighting for the same people; every department that I know of has the same issues we have of manpower shortages. So we’re all fighting for the same people and of course we all want the best candidates for the job,” said NPD Patrol Lt. Mike Whitehead.

The City is accepting applications in person or online by following this link here.