Neosho National Fish Hatchery looking for vandals

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho National Fish Hatchery is trying to figure out who set a pavilion on fire with a trash can.

Rodrick May, said, “The person on the weekend notified me right away that there’s been some vandalism, sent me a picture so I headed over right away and you know he called the police department right away.”

A trash can at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery was set on fire and one of the support beams to a picnic pavilion nearby was damaged. Neosho Police are working the investigation but so far don’t have any suspects.

“It’s unfortunate that these things happen and they happen every so often um but we’ll move on.”

It may seem like a small amount of damage but it will likely cost hundreds of dollars to fix. May is grateful the fish weren’t harmed.

“Our fish are totally accessible you know and just as you’ve mentioned someone can come in with something in the water and they could kill thousand of fish instantly you know if they put in the wrong chemical.”

Now, the hatchery will have new rules.

“After dark is off limits now and I’m gonna involve you know the Neosho Police Department and you know let them know that—- you know it’s off limits here after hours now.”

This isn’t the first time something’s been vandalized in town.

Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director, said, “From graffiti to you know dumping things in the stream we had some soap dumped into the stream the other day.”

“We had a bathroom door kicked in the other night down at Big Spring Park we had to go back in and fix. All these things you know costs money. It costs the tax payers money to fix this stuff and continually fix it.”

Without the fish hatchery, Neosho parks wouldn’t have any rainbow trout.

“Neosho Parks are special we have a lot of unique things here and the trout— the trout in the fish hatchery and also Hickory Creek and Big Spring Park are something special here. It is unique because we have the spring water, the abundance of cold water here that we can have those types of things.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to call the Neosho Police Department.