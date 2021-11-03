Neosho Middle School students learn about astronomy by creating a planetarium

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some kids in Neosho got the chance to see some stars today.

Neosho Middle School students began learning about astronomy six weeks ago — and were introduced to planetariums. With COVID restrictions still in place, the students still aren’t going on field trips — so they were tasked with creating a planetarium of their own.

“It’s interesting that some of them come in not necessarily knowing a whole lot about space and about NASA and about space research. And then, by the time they’re done, they’ like, ‘hey, did you know?’ and they are finding stuff on their own and bringing it in and sharing it with others,” said Brandy Bradley, 6th Grade Math and Science Teacher.

“It’s really interesting to learn about space because a lot of things we haven’t learned… Some people did the pistol star. Some people say the Sun is the biggest star, but it’s not. The Pistol Star is way bigger,” said Jaelyn Heckman, 6th Grader.

Students were given the opportunity to volunteer — and in some cases audition — for roles at the planetarium.