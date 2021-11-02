Neosho Man Sentenced to 15 years for Rape of Juvenile Family Member

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Neosho man plead guilty in McDonald County Circuit Court to a count of Rape in the First Degree and was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Martin Murillo, Jr., 36, was sentenced by Judge Gregory Stremel of the 40th Judicial Circuit on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, on one count of Rape in the 1st Degree as an aggravated sexual offender.

In the Spring of 2020, the juvenile victim gave a disclosure to a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Center in Joplin, Missouri that the defendant had committed the rape between August of 2017 and August 0f 2018 when the juvenile victim was 13 or 14 years old. Murillo, Jr. pleaded guilty the Rape on September 8, 2021.

This case was investigated by Detective Rodney Howe of the Neosho Police Department and prosecuted by William Lynch and J.D. Hatcher of the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Martin Murillo, Jr. will spend the next decade and a half in the Department of Corrections. It is difficult to find justice for juvenile sexual assault survivors in a way that doesn’t further their trauma through repeatedly having to re-live the experience of the rape through repeatedly testifying,” said Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch. “The criminal justice can be difficult on sexual assault survivors, and we have to remain cognizant of their trauma while also holding criminal defendants accountable.”