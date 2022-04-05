PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Neosho man was sentenced to six years in prison for tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.

John Martin Hamilton, Jr, 46, was found guilty in McDonald County court last month on February 16th after 35 minutes of deliberation by the jury. He was sentenced by Judge Gregory Stremel of the 40th Judicial Circuit Tuesday.

Hamilton’s case goes back to June 18th, 2021 phone call Hamilton made while in the Newton County Jail while held on a felony domestic assault charge. During the call, Hamilton offered his victim $500 to drop their charges against him.

Hamilton will spend his full imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections due to the sentence received and also that the law violated does not offer parole for the defendant.

This case was investigated be the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Newton County Prosecuting Attorney, William Lynch, Sarah Crites.