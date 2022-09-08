NEOSHO, Mo. — One man is dead and two others are injured after being thrown from the bed of a truck in a multivehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Neosho Police released their investigation’s findings Thursday afternoon and said the accident occurred when a Ford F150 pulled across a Neosho Blvd. and into the path of oncoming traffic.

That’s where it was fired struck by one northbound car in the outside traffic lane, then once again by an SUV within the inside lane. Two of the truck’s occupants sitting in the bed area were ejected in the process.

All three occupants of the truck were taken by ambulance to Mercy – Joplin, two with moderate injuries, and one fatal injury; now identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Olmstead.

Per State Law, all drivers were tested for BAC and the results determined that the driver of the Ford F150 was under the influence.