NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man has spent the last six years creating a local disc golf club.

In 2016, Frank Hebert saw a need for maintenance and additions to Morse Park’s disc golf course in Neosho.

At that point, there was just one 18-hole course at the park.

Since then, Hebert has worked with the Neosho Parks and Recreation Department to increase course maintenance.

Hebert also added 36 more disc golf holes as well as t-pads and signage for each hole – which added two more courses.

In 2017, Hebert brought back classic weekend tournaments like The Return of The Little Big Show and the annual Wildcat Course Warm-up Flex Start.

Hebert also started the Hickory Creek Classic in 2020.

He made it official last year, when Hebert created The Neosho Disc Golf Club.

“I don’t think it’ll be too long and we’ll probably, we may end up being a place with the most courses per capita for a city within a pretty big distance because right now, we have three courses for 12,000 people, and I don’t know where else, anywhere close, that has anything like that,” said Frank Hebert, President of the Neosho Disc Golf Club.

The club is hosting the Doubles Tournament on September 10th at the Monett City Park.