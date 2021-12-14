Neosho man charged with First Degree Murder in November homicide

NEOSHO, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a Neosho man accused of killing another resident.

According to the probable cause statement, while at his home in Neosho on November 9th, 29 year-old Cameron Stotts is said to have shot Alexis Ekiam Guajardo Perez three times with a .45 pistol with a witness present. After killing Perez, Stotts moved the body to the basement of the house.

“Two to three” days after the shooting, the body was moved again this time with the help of the witness. This witness told authorities he was afraid for his life, fearing Stotts would also kill him if he did not assist in disposing of the body.

The two placed Perez’s body in the trunk of a car belonging to the witness. Stotts would drive this vehicle to an area in Ottawa County, Oklahoma where the body was laid next to the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

With the help of the witness, authorities were able to locate the body in Ottawa County still wrapped in black plastic and tape.

Stotts was brought into custody Monday and is now charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

This case was investigated by members of the Neosho Police Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the case will be prosecuted by the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.