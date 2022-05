NEOSHOI, Mo. — A Neosho man is charged with stealing from the Neosho Youth Football League.

43-year old Stewart Pace is accused of taking $25,000 or more, while he served as president of the league.

Court documents say he admitted that he spent league funds to pay bills, fix his truck, and said “it just got out of hand.”

Pace has a $15,000 cash-only bond in the case.