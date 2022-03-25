NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School students got tested on their interview skills through the NEWcaps program.

Twenty-three representatives from local businesses banded together, testing students on their readiness to interview in their desired career.

The NEWcaps program has prepared the students all year, with a focus on the healthcare, business, and teacher education fields.

And students in this program are already seeing results.

“We’re beginning to see them mature. Not only in decision making process but I’m seeing that focus more intently. You can truly tell they desire to someday seek a profession in the healthcare industry,” said Renee Denton – COO for Neosho Freeman.

“What I didn’t expect is them asking questions I didn’t prepare for. So it makes me think more out of the box then what I am thinking. It makes me think more on my feet,” said NHS Junior, Mariah Sater.

This is the second year for the NEWcaps program at Neosho High School, with 23 students signed up to participate.

Next year’s program is on track to have triple the students signed up to attend.