Neosho High School Parking Layout Changed

Student parking will look a little different at one southwest Missouri high school.

Construction of the new performing arts center and indoor practice facility at Neosho High School means some student parking spaces had to be moved.

160 parking spaces were added to the south side of the high school. Additionally, bus drivers will also be dropping off students on the south end of the school.

We just ask, you know, obviously with all the great things with these projects going on we’re gonna have some different situations for students how they’re gonna arrive and leave school, and just be patient as we work through those and we’ll adjust things as needed. Trent Barratt, Neosho High School principal

Parking is expected to go back to normal in the next 18 to 24 months.