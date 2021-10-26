Neosho Habitat for Humanity applications from families to live in their latest house

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity has already built 16 homes for qualifying families. They have already raised all the funds needed to pay for the construction of house number 17.

All they have to do now is to select the family that will live inside. Pris Jeffers Reed says now is time to apply for house ownership.

“We are looking for our next Habitat For Humanity family, our selection process has been open for about two weeks and our deadline is November the 12th, there are certain guidelines that each family must meet but that we have applications but that we have applications available at our office,” said Pris Jeffers Reed, Neosho Area Habitat For Humanity.

