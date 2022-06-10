NEOSHO, Mo. — It was a reel good time Friday morning in Neosho.

A week after a fishing derby was held for kids — the Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted one for senior citizens and disabled residents. And their chances were good.

The pond was stocked with more than 7,000 fish the end of 2019. That was done to prepare for a fishing event for veterans in 2020 — an event that was canceled due to the pandemic.

“For me, I love seeing the look on some of these folks’ faces. We have people who have never fished before, and they’re not sure what to do, maybe squimish about a worm, but then once they get that fish on, they light up and that’s what it’s all worth,” said Jennifer Cutillo, Neosho National Fish Hatchery.

Around 200 people participated today. Organizers say it was the smallest amount they’ve seen.

The plan is to do it again next year.

The “Kids Fishing Derby” will take place, once again, on the first Friday in June.