NEOSHO, Mo. — Some famous Four State fish have received a makeover.

April Davis is the latest in a long line of local artists to have repainted four concrete fish located around the grounds of the Neosho National Fish Hatchery. The structures have been a part of the facility since the 1930’s and have had to be repainted periodically.

Fish Hatchery Education and Outreach Coordinator Jenn Cuttillo says the event has been a time honored tradition.

“They were just made to be signs to help guide people driving through the Hatchery and they took off as far as their popularity so people here in this town have generations of photos of their kids who are now grandparents sitting on the fish having their picture taken with the fish,” Cuttillo said.

The last time the four fish were repainted was back in 2018.