NEOSHO, Mo. — A pretty significant technical upgrade is taking place in Neosho.

New software at the Neosho Fire Department will help it with reporting, inspections, and pre-planning. Instead of walking into a scene blind, officials will have blueprints of buildings and fire hydrant locations.

“It’s gonna really help us communicate with each other while we are on the way to fires,” said Chief Aaron Hauk, Neosho Fire Department.

The Neosho Fire Department is currently upgrading to the “First Due” software.

“As far as the inspection and pre plans it will allow us to do is make it easier on our inspector,” said Battalion Chief Roy Haskett, Neosho Fire Department. “Every situation is different. It may be a structure fire it may be it’s a medical call and the individual is in a different part of the building. This will allow us to show different entrances to the businesses or bigger areas that will make it quicker for us to get to that person.”

The battalion chief on duty can access the blueprints and more information on the way to a scene.

“We just loaded our hydrants. Now I can see where those hydrants are in town and I know what those flows are now which on a fire will help me decide which is an appropriate hydrant to use and which one is not,” said Haskett.

The Department’s software was last upgraded in the 90’s.

“It is more expensive but it’s expanded what we can do greatly. This is an interoperability program so our police department will have access to the pre-plans. So it will help them if they are responding to a domestic call or burglaries. They can have access to that,” added Haskett.

The new program will also help firefighters communicate with dispatch.

“When we are responding to medical calls right now everything we find out has to be broadcast over the air. Whereas the dispatchers are taking call notes when the new software comes in we will be allowed to see those notes while enroute which will make it a safer environment for us,” added Hauk.

The new software costs $13,850 for the first year.

The Department is hoping to have the new upgrades completed by April.