NEOSHO, Mo. — FFA students at Neosho High School are gearing up for some annual foliage fun. Their plant sale is next week.

Two FFA classes have worked since the fall preparing for the planting phase, which started in January.

What will be on sale this year: hanging baskets, bedding plants, herbs, vegetables and succulents. Again, all cared for by students.

“The kids do take some ownership, uh because they know they’re responsible for how things look uh, whenever our customers come in to buy, the plants. They take some pride and ownership of the process,” said Kelin Kruse-Neosho High School Ag Teacher & FFA Advisor.

The 3-day plant sale starts next Tuesday. All proceeds go back to the school’s FFA chapter.