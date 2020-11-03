Neosho Farmers Market hosting third annual Handmade Holiday Market on Nov. 7th

NEOSHO, Mo. -– The Neosho Farmers Market will host its third annual Handmade Holiday Market on Saturday, November 7th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. in Historic Downtown Neosho.

This once-a-year outdoor event is one of the fastest-growing and most popular holiday markets in the four-states area. It features a curated assortment of local artisans and producers from a seven-county area in a safe, outdoor shopping environment.

It is located on the northwest corner of Spring and Jefferson streets, directly across from the Neosho-Newton County Library — the same location as their popular weekly summer farmers market.

This holiday shopping event is due to feature a record number of nearly fifty local purveyors of fine, handmade artisan goods, scratch-made, ready-to-eat foods, desserts, and beverages, as well as a final opportunity of the year to stock up on fresh, local farm goods like pastured meats, fall and winter produce, seasonal preserves, and treatment-free, raw, local honey.

Many market-favorite artisans, bakers, farmers, and other makers will be returning this year, joined by a variety of brand new faces as well.

In addition to the long-standing food safety standards and training that all of our food vendors already adhere to, for added safety and confidence of the community related to current health concerns, the market has also been working closely with local health partners to implement necessary precautions, including maximizing physical space for guests to shop in relative comfort, the addition of hand-wash and sanitizing stations for shoppers, and additional safety

measures for food and product sampling.

All guests are encouraged to follow current health guidance standards, including maintaining appropriate physical distance from other parties, and staying home if you are feeling ill.