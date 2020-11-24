Neosho Event Center collecting food to donate to Crowder College

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Event Center & Equipment Rentals is collecting food to donate to Crowder College. Donations received will help Crowder students and their families receive Christmas baskets.

Items for the donations can be bags of potatoes, boxes of stuffing, bag of rolls, canned food and cake mix. Monetary donations are also being accepted to go towards the purchase of turkeys to put in each basket.

“For the community to come forward and say ‘We would like to help your students’ specifically means a lot for the college and our students are very grateful for their help,” said Campus Life Director Mark Aubuchon.

The last day to donate is December 2. Donations can be dropped off at the Neosho Event Center office at 214 E. Main Street.