NEOSHO COUNTY, Ks.. — The Neosho County Health Department is taking an interactive approach for the upcoming school year.

The event will take place between August 3rd and 5th.

All that’s needed is for Neosho county residents to call the health department ahead of time to set up any needed shots.

From there children will be entered to win prizes including an HP laptop or tablet.

Food and drinks will also be provided along with a visit from a Disney princess.