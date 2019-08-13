Neosho community gathers for information on child vaccines

School is about to begin, and not everyone talks about the recommended immunizations for children.

“I needed to see if my kids are immunized appropriately and so I am going to check up on them,” audience member Patricia Thompson explained.

Thompson came to the Neosho Newton County Library to learn more about what immunizations are recommended for children going back to school. She and other community members came together to listen to a pharmacist talk about viruses commonly spread between students.

“There’s not a lot of opportunity, except for going on the internet, for finding this information out, so it’s good to get it from a health care professional,” said Dr. Paula Boettler, a pharmacist at Mitchell’s Drug Store.

A PowerPoint presentation was given to show different types of vaccinations recommend to children along with its side effects. Examples of vaccines described in the presentation were influenza, HPV, and Hepatitis A.

“These diseases which we haven’t had to experience a lot of in our lifetime used to be very problematic in society,” Boettler continued. “We have these opportunities to prevent these diseases from coming back”

The goal of this presentation was to give people the chance to ask questions about virus prevention and to encourage them to get vaccinated themselves.

“We can prevent those if we get our kids and ourselves vaccinated,” said Thompson.

If you have any questions about immunizations, you are encouraged to contact your local health care provider.