NEOHSO, Mo. — Early stages of construction are underway on a new bridge in Morse Park in Neosho.

Newton County officials had planned to start construction on this bridge on Coler Street back in December, but material shortages pushed back the project to the first week of April.

The new bridge will be 146-feet long and 42-feet wide, compared to the old bridge of 22-feet wide and 40-feet long.

Modot is funding 80% of the project with the remaining 20% being split by the City of Neosho and the County. The bridge is 60-years old with a lot of safety concerns the county had to address.

The safety in and out of the park, with a bike trail over here, and pedestrians and vehicles it’s just going to be a lot safer environment. Getting in and out of the park,” said Alan Cook, Newton County Commissioner.

“We need to continually try to improve what we have. Neosho is very fortunate to have the park system that we do and especially the size of this Morse Park,” said Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director.

Construction on the new bridge is expected to be finished by the middle of July or by early August.