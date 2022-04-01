NEOSHO, Mo. — The 34th Annual Neosho City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend kicked off today.

Festivities started bright and early at 7 this morning, with the total number of vendors totaling over 350 across the city.

This Neosho weekend claims itself as the biggest city-wide garage sale event in the entire state. With an average of over 80% of customers being tourists, from as far as Texas and Kentucky.

“And so it is just a tradition in Neosho for a great day for people to clean out their garages, clean out their houses and sell it. So, we have people that call and come from all over the country to attend,” said Lauri Lyerla-CEO Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce

The sales will continue tomorrow rain or shine — same time — same place.

To check all registered sales with an interactive map check out this link.