NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho is getting ready for its Annual City-Wide Garage Sale.

It takes place April 1st and 2nd — that’s next Friday and Saturday.

A near 30-year tradition now, it’s one of the largest garage sales in the State of Missouri — and will involve more than 400 sales over the weekend. And, of course, it attracts visitors and bargain shoppers from across the country.

“The City Wide Garage Sale is probably one of the most impactful ways that cash is brought into the community, and so, as a retailer, we see that maybe in the weeks following, is that these people that have sold things are coming to replace them, buy new things,” said Lauri Lyerla, CEO of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.

Neosho Chamber officials encourage residents to register their sales in order to be placed on the map, although it’s not required.

That can be done online by following this link.