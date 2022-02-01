NEOSHO, Mo. — An annual Neosho tradition is returning for the 34th year.

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 34th Annual Neosho City Wide Garage Sale is slated for Friday and Saturday, April 1st and 2nd beginning at 7:00 AM each day.

Last year, approximately 400 sales took place in Neosho making 2021 the largest year to date for the citywide tradition. But officials are expecting 2022 to surpass this milestone.

For residents interesting in selling, you can post your sale information on the chamber’s website in the near future. An interactive sale map will also be shared to attendees near the end of March which will allow for planning before you arrive.

Those arriving to Neosho the Thursday before the kickoff of the event are urged to make hotel reservations early.

To view a list of Chamber-member hotels and restaurants, or for more information, contact the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 451-1925, visit their website at www.neoshocc.com, or download the Experience Neosho App.