NEOSHO, Mo. — A popular basketball tournament in Neosho is a step closer to getting some financial help from the city.

The city could give Branco Enterprises a $15,000 reimbursement for sponsoring the 2021 Neosho Holiday Classic.

During tonight’s City Council Meeting, the reimbursement passed the first reading with a vote of five to two.

Last year’s three-day tournament featured 24 teams total and cost nearly $80,000 to put on. Branco Enterprises covered half the amount — with the other half coming from other sponsorships.

“It brings people in from all around the region. Its been a legendary tournament in the city for decades. It’s something people always look to over the Christmas holidays. And Branco does an excellent job of getting that tournament going, running the tournament, and getting people in the seats at Neosho High School. People are eating. They’re spending money in Neosho and driving economic development,” said Richard Davidson, Mayor Pro Tem.

We reached out to Branco. Officials said they’ll comment at a later date.

The Neosho Holiday Classic has been a staple in the city since 1955.

A final reading and vote will take place on March 15th.