Neosho City Clerk, Cheyenne Wright, sets up the projection screen prior to Tuesday night’s Neosho City Council meeting.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council took advantage of some newly installed electronic equipment at Tuesday’s (7/5) regular session Council meeting.

Two remotely controlled video cameras along with a few microphones have been in place for nearly a year, however the entire system received a recent upgrade, allowing those in attendance and those watching from home, to more clearly see and hear who’s speaking at the podium and at the City Manager’s table.

The biggest tech addition though, came in the form of iPads for Council members and staff, plus some unique Civic Clerk software for the tablets, which among many other features, allows each council person to vote on City issues with the tap of a screen.





The Neosho City Council used the new technology for the first time during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Once the roll call votes are in, they are displayed on both the webcast of the Council meeting, and on a projection screen for those in attendance.

Prior to Tuesday’s 7:00 p.m. meeting, Council members and City staff arrived at City Hall an hour before the meeting to get acquainted with the new iPads and Civic Clerk software.

Instead of broadcasting meetings via Facebook Live, Cheyenne Wright, the Neosho City Clerk said the public is now able to more easily access each Council meeting from the comfort of home, by simply tapping the “City Council Meetings” icon, located on the City of Neosho’s website, which you’ll find HERE.

“This is important because not every person can make it to a Council meeting. Some people like to watch it on their phone, some people like to watch it on their computer. Often they’re more comfortable watching from home, so we just want different forms so that they are still involved in their government,” said Wright.