NEOSHO, Mo. — Tonight, the City of Neosho held its first round of town hall meetings involving the upcoming election.

The meeting covered two items on the April 5th ballot — a charter amendment to allow online voting and, for a 4th time on the ballot, a 3% use tax for online sales.

The measure has failed three times since April of 2019 — by a combined 56 votes.

“It’s definitely something I think we need to help all the local businesses. Buying online is keeping this where we shop online because we are trying to save that little bit. We need to support our local businesses and try to buy here local as much as possible,” said Daniel Swem, Neosho Business Owner.

“When you go to your voting polls and you go in there and see the items listed on the ballots. If you are not informed on those then you’re not going to be able to make an educated decision on which way to vote or not,” said City Manager David Kennedy.

The city will host three more town halls this month at Municipal Auditorium. The nights of March 8th, 15th, and 29th.