NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho City Council members elected a new mayor this week.

We got to visit with Tyler Dewitt. He replaces William Doubek.

Richard Davidson was re-elected as Mayor pro tem by Council members.

Dewitt is a Neosho-native and has served on City Council for the past two years.

“There’s always gonna be the challeges that any individual will face. I think for me, personally, I’m a people person and a lot of peole know me and I can talk to anybody. I can carry on a converstion, I can talk to anybody about anything,” said Dewitt.

Dewitt’s term as Mayor will run for the next year.